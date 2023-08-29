Partnership between KC nonprofit, software company attracts funding for new long-term substance abuse facility

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Daniela Leon

A partnership between a Kansas City nonprofit and a KC-based software company is helping even more men overcome substance abuse addictions.

Welcome House has been a KC staple for more than 50 years, and after using software from Community Care Link, it was able to raise enough money to open a brand-new facility.

"We knew we were doing great work, but what we struggled with early on was understanding what our key performance indicators were, what the metrics of our program were and how to manage those," said Jamie Boyle, president and CEO of Welcome House. "We reached out to community Care Link to help us put a system in place that would allow us to focus on what we were doing — understand what we were doing well and what we weren't doing well."

Welcome House's new $14.2 million facility opened up in late July, increasing the nonprofit's bed capacity from 80 to 106 to give them the room they need for spiritual gatherings, classrooms, offices and more.

KSHB

"A lot of us came in with nothing, I came in with a bag, and now I have a job and I have a whole structure of people that care about me," Welcome House participant Daniel Smith said.

With software from Community Care Link, Welcome House was able to keep track of its success and showcase its impact, resulting in $10 million in funding to build its new home.

"We're able to show the good work that these organizations are doing and make them more resilient, allowing them to get additional funding. Most every organization that we work with, their funding grows substantially," Community CareLink president and CEO Dale Gray said.

