Partnership helps Kansas City veteran get brand new roof

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City-area veteran received a brand new roof Wednesday thanks to a partnership between Habitat for Humanity, Storm Restorations of America and Owens Corning.

“It’s been a blessing, it really has,” , U.S. Air Force veteran Timothy Tevis said as he received the new roof. “The volunteers have been just wonderful.”

Tevis served as a security policeman from 1990 to 1993. He was also selected and approved as the recipient of the new roof through the Truman Heritage chapter of Habitat for Humanity. This project was a part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, and Storm Restorations of America carried it out as an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor.

“As a veteran-owned company, a lot of us are very familiar with the impact that can come back with a veteran, and we want to reach out,” said Matthew Macon, project manager with JG Contracting, which repaired the roof on behalf of Storm Restorations of America.

This year has offered challenges for Tevis, who had his leg amputated in May after an infection.

“I call May 15 my birthday because that’s when I lost my leg, and after that, the ball just got rolling,” Tevis said.

This came on top of years of suffering from Crohn's disease, which was why Tevis had to stop working a few years ago.

“I ended up going to work at Clay County as a real estate appraiser, and that was the job I truly loved,” Tevis said.

But he did not go through this alone. Tevis lives with his mom, who takes care of both him and his father, who suffers from dementia.

“Tim was a big help before he got his leg amputated,” Tevis' mother Susanne Case said. “He did the outside work, he helped inside, he did the cooking…that’s all my jobs now.”

That’s why having a new roof was a huge help. Additionally, Habitat for Humanity installed gutters, a new wheelchair ramp and plans to remodel a bathroom in their home.

“I don’t know what we would have done without them,” Case said.

Tevis says he’s taken plenty of lessons from his hardships.

“If you’re a veteran, don’t be afraid to ask for help because the worst thing they can say is no,” he said.

And he’s not the only one who feels this way.

“It’s a tough population, frankly, to help because notoriously, they don’t ask for help,” said Paul Raddant with Habitat for Humanity. “That’s a whole conversation to navigate.”

It’s a conversation Tevis wishes someone had with him sooner.

“Don’t be prideful,” he said. “Put your pride aside and ask for help because it’s there.”

Those interested in this service can apply for housing help by visiting Habitat for Humanity’s website.