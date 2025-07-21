Parts of Kansas City area included in flash flood warning through 1:15 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the Kansas City area are included in a flash flood warning through 1:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for eastern Johnson County, east central Wyandotte County, northwestern Cass County and southwestern Jackson County.

UPDATE, 9:45 a.m. | Lenexa police say this morning's thunderstorms have caused high water on a stretch of Santa Fe Trail Drive:

Santa Fe Trail Drive is closed between 105th Street and College Boulevard due to high water. Please use alternate route. ⚠️



Remember: If you see flooding, turn around — don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/Ukw9Ku3U6m — City of Lenexa (@cityoflenexa) July 21, 2025

UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. | KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner says rainfall rates of two to three inches per hour are possible.

Very heavy thunderstorms are slowly moving through Johnson county into western Jackson and southern Wyandotte counties. There is quite a bit of runoff with 2-3” per hour rainfall rate. Flash flooding is possible the next 1-2 hours. ⁦@KSHB41⁩ pic.twitter.com/7p0VDC6WE2 — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) July 21, 2025

