Parts of Kansas City area included in flash flood warning through 1:15 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the Kansas City area are included in a flash flood warning through 1:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for eastern Johnson County, east central Wyandotte County, northwestern Cass County and southwestern Jackson County.

UPDATE, 9:45 a.m. | Lenexa police say this morning's thunderstorms have caused high water on a stretch of Santa Fe Trail Drive:

UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. | KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner says rainfall rates of two to three inches per hour are possible.

