Passenger in wrong-way crash dies of injuries over 2 weeks later

Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 28, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A passenger in a Sept. 9 two vehicle head-on collision at 40th Street and Topping Avenue died of their injuries Monday.

Late at night, the driver of a maroon Buick was driving southbound on Topping Avenue, narrowly missing a parked car on the curb. The driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it struck a silver Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The passenger, Wayne D. Henley, and the driver of the Buick were transported to an area hospital.

Henley, 55, has died of his injuries over two weeks later.

At the time of the crash, KCPD said the driver of the Buick was under investigation for impairment.

