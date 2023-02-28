Passenger starts new beginning alongside terminal at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Passengers walking into the new single terminal at the Kansas City International Airport were in awe Tuesday afternoon. Many said the upgrades were long overdue.

“This just has a lot of pop to it. It looks really like we are catching up with the times and all of that stuff,” said Phillip Goode, a passenger. “I like it.”

Opening day marked a fresh start for travel in the city of fountains and one of the terminal’s first passengers started a new journey of her own.

“Here we are today, on the new day of the airport opening and I am a completely different person than I was back then,” Elizabeth Fulton said. “Just so excited for the future.”

Just hours after her last flight from Washington D.C. in 2019, she was in the hospital with heart and kidney failure.

Fulton put in the time and effort to make it back to the new terminal on opening day, losing 150 pounds.

Her first flight since her initial hospitalization is destined for Washington D.C. She traveled to the nation’s capital as a National Kidney Foundation delegate for the National Kidney Summit.

“It’s like a full circle moment, she said. “Going back to where everything started and coming back a new person.”

Just last week Fulton started her own living kidney donation campaign.

If you or someone you know is interested in donating a kidney, call 913-945-6929 to speak with a member of the donation team.

