Passion, results garner Operation Breakthrough $500,000 endowment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since the pandemic reached Kansas City in the spring of 2020, Operation Breakthrough has been in overdrive, working to help more than 300 of the city’s youth on a regular basis.

On the heels of the agency’s 50th anniversary serving the Kansas City area, the nonprofit received a $500,000 gift in the form of an endowment, created by The Planned Approach Inc. , which will become Buckingham Strategic Wealth on Nov. 1.

"When you really think about 50 years of Operation Breakthrough, you have a lot of nights where you’re thinking about how do we make sure that it continues for another 50 and another 50,” said the agency’s CEO, Mary Esselman. “This gift is what starts that.“

A representative for The Planned Approach said the gift ensures their generosity will continue to help the nonprofit in years to come.

“We want to be able to say if we’re not around, God forbid, in 10 years, there’s an endowment that will be able to sustain them and provide maybe the salary for a teacher or maybe an occupational therapist or whatever they need might be in any given time,” said Kelly Hokanson, a partner with The Planned Approach.

The gift is meant to secure the agency and mission of its founders, Sister Corita Bussanmas, who died in March , along with Sister Berta Sailer.

Operation Breakthrough is the largest early learning center in the region, combining education with social services for children six weeks to 18 years.

“We know what they would say, you know what I mean? That’s what makes us proud, they would be so happy,” said fellow Planned Approach partner Stephanie Guerin. “I think it would let them know that they’re not alone in their passion for this and that we’re putting our money where our mouth is. That being said I also think Sister Berta in particular would say, 'Go find me another half million!'”

Esselman said what makes the gift even more amazing is the commitment to grow the $500,000 to $20 million over the next 10 years.

“They are bringing a stronger economy by training a workforce. They are reducing crime by keeping teenagers and young people off the street and giving them something to build. They protect families and build family values by helping families stay together. They do everything,” Guerin said.

Semahj Ware came to Operation Breakthrough at age 12 after her mom passed away and her grandmother was in need of a place for all her siblings to be together.

Now 16, she helps lead classrooms and calls Operation Breakthrough her "home away from home."

“[Operation Breakthrough] has a long history, but like you said it’s going to add on to how long we’ve been here and it’s going to double it, maybe even triple it, and it’s really exciting because that means that we’re all a part of some history in Kansas City, which is really good,” Ware said

She said there's strength in numbers at the nonprofit, where students lean on one another and share problems.

“It makes everything seem more surreal and humble because you know you’re not the only one,“ Ware said.

Operation Breakthrough was first founded in 1971 with a mission to provide a "safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and empowers their families through advocacy, financial assistance and education."

