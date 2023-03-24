Watch Now
Patrick Mahomes encourages K-State guard Markquis Nowell during record-setting night

Nowell set record for most assists in NCAA Tournament game
Frank Franklin II/AP
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) holds his ankle after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Michigan State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 10:20 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 23:26:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Markquis Nowell had a record-breaking performance on Thursday night during the Sweet 16 after finishing with 19 assists.

With the performance, the K-State guard set a new record for assists recorded during an NCAA Basketball tournament game.

But what made it all that more impressive is Nowell did it after tweaking his ankle during the second half of the game.

He briefly left the game to get his ankle taped up and later returned.

Nowell's valiant efforts caught the eye of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who knows a thing or two about playing on a tweaked ankle.

Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the AFC Divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He played through it and eventually led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl Victory.

KSHB 41 News reporter McKenzie Nelson tweeted at Mahomes asking him to give Nowell advice on nursing the injury.

Mahomes responded saying, "He's got it! I believe!!"

The K-State men's basketball team Twitter account also responded, saying Nowell was "Channeling some Mahomes magic."


