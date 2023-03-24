Patrick Mahomes encourages K-State guard Markquis Nowell during record-setting night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Markquis Nowell had a record-breaking performance on Thursday night during the Sweet 16 after finishing with 19 assists.

With the performance, the K-State guard set a new record for assists recorded during an NCAA Basketball tournament game.

But what made it all that more impressive is Nowell did it after tweaking his ankle during the second half of the game.

He briefly left the game to get his ankle taped up and later returned.

Nowell's valiant efforts caught the eye of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who knows a thing or two about playing on a tweaked ankle.

Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the AFC Divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He played through it and eventually led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl Victory.

KSHB 41 News reporter McKenzie Nelson tweeted at Mahomes asking him to give Nowell advice on nursing the injury.

Mahomes responded saying, "He's got it! I believe!!"

He’s got it! I believe!! 💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/QtguSdDHqM — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 24, 2023

The K-State men's basketball team Twitter account also responded, saying Nowell was "Channeling some Mahomes magic."

