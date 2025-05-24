Peace Patrol rallies to stop the violence after Friday afternoon shooting in KCMO

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

Faith leaders and community members gathered at the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Prospect Avenue Saturday, where an empty casket served as a poignant symbol of the lives lost to gun violence.

The tragic toll continues to rise, with 62 homicides reported this year, 45 of which involved handguns.

Bishop John Birmingham expressed his personal heartbreak over the violence.

Brian Luton Bishop John Birmingham, peace patrol

“I cried, I cried, my wife had to console me," Birmingham said. "I said, another young man, another life taken. More than anything, I said more than all, I will promptly take it to the streets.”

Denise McCrayney, part of the Peace Patrol initiative, emphasized that many people in the area are struggling and in need of guidance.

“Most of the time, there's a lot of people here that are under the influence and wrestling with things and have not yet come to know Jesus," McCrayney said. "We come here to invite him into their lives."

Brian Luton Denise McCrayney, Peace patrol

Drawing from her tragic experience of losing two loved ones to gun violence, McCrayney urged the community to put down the guns.

“I’ve lost two loved ones to stray bullets," said McCrayney. "My son, sitting on the front porch after a long day of work and a great-grandson riding home with his dad and rode through a shoot-out. So, I’m here to encourage people to put the guns down, that’s not the way to settle any disagreement.”

As summer approaches, community leaders hope their message of peace and respect will resonate.

“Stop turning against each other and turn towards each other,” Bishop Birmingham urged. “Have respect and peace, and respect each other’s lives.”

Brian Luton Pharoah Raimey, youth peace patrol

The group also has the support of the youth. Seven-year-old Pharoah Raimey spoke against the violence.

“People out there who are doing violent stuff need to stop that," Raimey said. "Because every time you commit a violent act, it makes the world sicker.”

The group plans to have another event next month as an ongoing commitment to address and reduce gun violence in Kansas City.

