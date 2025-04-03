Peace walk planned for Saturday ahead of National Crime Victims Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo — National Crime victim rights week (NCVRW) will be observed April 6-12th.

It's a time for advocates, policymakers, and survivors to raise awareness about the rights of crime victims and the need for greater support within the justice system.

KC Mothers in Charge will begin the week-long effort with their 7th annual PeeWee Walk.

Leading the walk will be Rosilyn Temple, founder and program director of KC Mothers in Charge.

Lauren Leslie Rosilyn Temple, Founder and program director KC mothers in charge

“Pee Wee was my son, Antonio Thompson, who was murdered November 23, 2011," Temple said. "So, I started this walk in remembrance of him."

The purpose of the Pee Wee Walk is to remember the lives of those who were murdered and to raise awareness about the resources in the community.

Those resources include information about help for victims of domestic violence, how to work with legislative groups, and with local police departments. The goal is to leave a positive impact on those who attend, to show them continued support during their grief and how they can get involved in the ongoing efforts against violence.

Homicide numbers dropped last year in Kansas City, Missouri to 144. That's 38 fewer than in 2023.

“Today we’re at 39 homicides and we are at a pace,” Temple said. “We're up from last year, and the trends that we’re seeing are a lot of domestic violence homicides.”

30% of homicides in 2025 have been tied to domestic violence.

It’s something domestic abuse treatment center, Friends of Yates, is concerned about.

Desmond Lamb is the executive director at Friends of Yates.

“We’re noticing that increase and that’s why we are trying to keep the awareness in the community raised,” Lamb said. “Just learning about the services that the victims of crime have. Providing for their healing and putting their families and lives back together with agencies that our state offers.”

During National Crime Victims' Rights Week, communities are encouraged to engage in conversations about victims' needs, promote advocacy efforts, and support each other in the quest for justice and healing.

The week serves as an essential reminder that while crime affects individuals, it impacts families and communities as a whole, highlighting the collective responsibility to create a safer and more supportive society.

“We want to walk with a purpose, a sense of purpose,” said Latrice Murray, outreach specialist KC Mothers in Charge. “To let victims know that we are here for them and survivors as well. And other organizations, we are here to support in any way we can.”

The PeeWee Walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Spirit of Freedom Fountain, 3708 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

Friends of Yates will hold an event for crime victims at 6 p.m. on April 25.