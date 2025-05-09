Peculiar, Missouri, mayor faces impeachment; hearing set for June 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Peculiar, Missouri Mayor Doug Stark faces impeachment for the city Board of Aldermen.

In a May 2 closed special session, the Peculiar Board of Aldermen voted 6-0 to move forward with the impeachment process.

According to documents filed obtained by KSHB 41, Stark is accused of withholding valuable financial information provided to him by the interim city administrator.

LINK | Read the Articles of Impeachment

The articles claim that Missouri state statutes require both the city administrator and the mayor to notify the board of any significant financial information.

Stark, who was elected in April 2024, allegedly instructed the interim city administrator to conceal the financial records and not advise the board in late February.

It wasn’t until April that the interim city administrator was able to convince Stark to advise the Board of Aldermen regarding fund balances.

The interim city administrator reports to the mayor.

The documents also state the interim city administrator provided incorrect or incomplete information regarding a public safety ballot measure.

Stark is accused of directing the interim city administrator to not correct his prior statements to the Board of Aldermen and the public before the commission voted to put the public safety measure on a ballot.

The board claims Stark’s directive prevented the interim city administrator from doing his job and deprived the Board of pertinent financial information between Jan. 27 and April 28, 2025.

Stark is accused of not fulfilling the dutiful requirements of the Mayoral office.

The Board of Aldermen set a public hearing on the impeachment for 6:30 p.m. on June 2, 2025, in the council chambers at Peculiar City Hall.

