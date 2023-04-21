Peculiar, Missouri, police investigate overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time this week, police in Peculiar are being called on to investigate a homicide.

The latest investigation stems from a call police received around 1 a.m. Friday on a reported domestic disturbance involving a shooting in the 800 block of S. Peculiar Drive.

When police got to the address, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say they took one person into custody shortly after the shooting. Police say names could be released if the suspect is charged.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

It’s the second homicide investigation this week in the county south of the immediate metro.

Early on Sunday, April 1, law enforcement was called to a residence in the 23700 block of C Highway on a shooting.

A female victim was found deceased at the home. A male suspect was taken into custody.

