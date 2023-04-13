Pedestrian mall planned for 18th and Vine District in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian mall has been proposed to increase foot traffic in the 18th and Vine District in Kansas City, Missouri.

Renderings of the project were shared by the City of Kansas City's official TwitterWednesday night.

The project would remove vehicle parking on 18th Street between Paseo and Vine Street.

“It will allow us to widen those sidewalks to a significant degree where you will have a place for people to traverse through and then also a place for tables, but would allow outside dining," said Leonard Graham, president of engineering firm Taliaferro & Browne.

The firm is working on the project and Graham explained vehicle traffic would still exist on 18th Street.

“What we’re now seeing is the realization of its potential and I think that is certainly exciting," said Bob Kendrick, president of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The museum has been in the historic Jazz District for over 30 years.

Kendrick said the proposed change brings the area back to its former glory in the early 20th century.

“In a time where we always looking ahead, it’s interesting that we’re looking at taking 18th and Vine back to what it used to be," Kendrick said.

News of the proposed pedestrian mall is welcome news to building owner Henry Service.

“The extra foot traffic and all the people coming down to see that sites are going to be great for the businesses down here," Service said.

Service owns the Lincoln Building at the corner of 18th and Vine and has called for greater redevelopment in the area.

“Hallelujah. Finally, we’re going to get some movement towards the development of the jazz district, and I think that’s positive for everybody," he said.

On Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council approved funding nearly $1.4 million for the design firms overseeing the project.

Four million in federal funding has been available for the project.

Graham said the project could start as early as 2024 with a plan to be finished before the 2026 World Cup.

