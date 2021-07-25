Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian struck shuts down US69 south of College Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
KC Scout
Pedestrian struck shuts down US69 south of College Avenue
Pedestrian struck shuts down US69 south of College Avenue
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 13:41:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on US 69 south of College Avenue in Overland Park early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 3:30 a.m.

A male pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

One vehicle involved stopped and was cooperating with officers on the scene.

Overland Park Police say there was possiblly a second vehicle involved which has not yet been identified.

US 69 Southbound was shut down for several hours while an investigation got underway.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

The highway was re-opened by 6:20 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!