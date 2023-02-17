Pedestrian struck Thursday walking on Heart of America bridge dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died Friday after being struck by a vehicle while walking in an outside lane of traffic northbound across the Heart of America Bridge, which connects Kansas City, Missouri, with North Kansas City.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

KCPD accident investigators responded shortly before 12:45 a.m. to meet North Kansas City police and North Patrol Division officers on the bridge where an SUV traveling north on the bridge hit the pedestrian.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were uninjured and remained at the scene.

KCPD said it was informed shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday that the pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, died at an area hospital.