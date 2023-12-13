'People have a heart for giving': Free clothing center in Northland transforms lives for thousands

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A free clothing center in the Northland has been a beacon of hope for families in need, making a profound impact on thousands of lives.

The Northland Clothing Center has been operating for several years with a mission to provide free clothing and essentials to those facing economic hardships. Erica Wheatcraft found the organization at the age of 9, a time when she needed it the most. Years later, she's now able to bring her kids.

“It's very helpful," Wheatcraft said. "Coming from a single-parent family home as well, it's very helpful. I couldn't ask for nothing better than volunteers and people that want to help the community back.”

For several families like Erica's, the clothing center has become a place of hope, a place of love, but most importantly, a place for opportunities.

“Don't feel afraid to come to the clothes closet. People are very caring here. They're like family. So I would encourage you to come and get help if you need help,” Wheatcraft said.

The center allows families with a referral from their social worker, school counselors or a church to come and shop for clothes like pants, shirts and jackets at no cost.

"We don't just give one or two items. We give an entire wardrobe of clothing," said Marjie Siegfried-Stuber, the executive director of the organization.

With a growing need for those basic needs in the community, Siegfried-Stuber said the clothing center is set to serve over 3,000 families just this year.

“We are on track this year to serve a record number of people. That's the good news," Siegfried-Stuble said. "The bad news is we are on track this year to serve a record number of people because that means the need is even greater.”

For Karen Peoples, the center has been there for her for several years. She found the clothing center during the most difficult time in her life. That's when she brought in her six children, and years later, she is now taking her 14 grandchildren.

“It's a good place to come and if you need help, they're willing to help you and do the best they can," Peoples said.

Peoples' life has been significantly impacted.

“It helps me a lot because of the cost of things and stuff," she said.

Volunteers help the Northland Clothing Center in operating the organization and the sorting of donations — making sure that each item is in good condition, ready for those in need. The center also works with neighborhood associations and schools to identify families in need of support.

“Our goal would be to put ourselves out of business. It would be nice if nobody needed this service, but hundreds, thousands do," Siegfried-Stuble said.

The organization depends heavily on your donations. It's always accepting gently-used or new clothing items. You can drop them off on Tuesdays at their location at 3939 N. Cleveland Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

