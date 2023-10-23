People to gather in support of 'wrongful death' lawsuit vs Agape Boarding School

Content warning | This story mentions sensitive topics including abuse and suicide.

People in support of a wrongful death lawsuit filed against a Missouri boarding school will gather at 1 p.m. Monday at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

They're bringing attention to what they allege has been unfolding for years at Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri. Many of those gathering claim they are victims of abuse themselves.

They will hold a news conference to call on state lawmakers to pass laws to prevent further abuse.

According to documents obtained by KSHB 41, a mother sued the school after claiming her son was physically and sexually abused. She said it impacted his mental health so drastically he later died by suicide.

She says she's filing a civil lawsuit on her son's behalf with hopes of holding several staff members of the school accountable. According to a release, those in attendance will announce this lawsuit today and will hold photos and signs.

Agape Boarding School closed its doors in January, citing a lack of financial resources.

In September of 2022, a Cedar County judge ordered it should close and remove students from the school after several students sued and claimed years of abuse.

The case names eight defendants, including two sheriffs. It also accuses a transportation company that was used to take students to facilities.