Perez family to close Kansas City-based Perez Food Products after 85 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the longest-running and most enduring businesses in the Kansas City area will close at the end of the year.

The Perez family announced Tuesday it plans to close the doors to Perez Food Products following an 85-year run of providing products to Kansas City customers.

“After decades of early mornings, hard work and sharing our passion for Mexican food and tradition, the time has come for us to close the doors of Perez Food Products,” the Perez family wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

KSHB Members of the Perez family in 2022.

KSHB 41 anchor Lindsay Shively spoke to Dan Perez Tuesday about the family’s announcement.

“It really says exactly how we feel about our business and the community that loved our products,” he said.

The Perez family was the focus of a KSHB 41 News profile in 2022 by Shively.

The company was originally founded by Alberto Perez in 1939 and quickly became a constant presence along Kansas City, Missouri’s Southwest Boulevard.

Multiple generations of the family have helped run the business since then.

“Every product we made, from our first batch to our last, carried a piece of our heart and a connection to you, our local customers, family and friends,” the family wrote Tuesday. “Your support has meant the world to us, and your love for our family recipes has kept our traditions alive.”

