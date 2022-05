KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating how a pickup crashed into a building near E. 85th Street and Troost Avenue overnight.

Police were called to the area about 1 a.m.

The building had a Freedom Fire Ministries sign on the front of it.

There was a second vehicle with damage on the scene.

Police are still trying to determine what happened.

At this point, it's unknown what the extent of injuries were.