Pilot suffers suspected serious injuries after plane crash at Gardner Municipal Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pilot of Saturday's plane crash at Gardner Municipal Airport suffered suspected serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:40 p.m. a 2022 RANS S7S fixed-wing single-engine aircraft took off from the airport, located at 31905 W 175th St. in Gardner. The plane crashed shortly after.

The 61-year-old male pilot of Kansas City, Kansas, was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A 42-year-old male passenger of Roseville, California, suffered minor injuries, and was not hospitalized.

Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Not details on the cause of the crash were available Sunday morning.