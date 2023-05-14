Watch Now
Pilot suffers suspected serious injuries after plane crash at Gardner Municipal Airport

Airplane crash at Gardner Municipal Airport
Jake Weller/KSHB
Airplane crash at Gardner Municipal Airport.
Airplane crash at Gardner Municipal Airport
Posted at 11:10 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 12:10:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pilot of Saturday's plane crash at Gardner Municipal Airport suffered suspected serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:40 p.m. a 2022 RANS S7S fixed-wing single-engine aircraft took off from the airport, located at 31905 W 175th St. in Gardner. The plane crashed shortly after.

The 61-year-old male pilot of Kansas City, Kansas, was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A 42-year-old male passenger of Roseville, California, suffered minor injuries, and was not hospitalized.

Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Not details on the cause of the crash were available Sunday morning.

