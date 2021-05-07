Pink Dinosaur boutique encourages support for fellow local, women-owned businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mother’s Day weekend is upon us, and a local small business located at Zona Rosa and owned by a mother of four is eager to provide an option for unique gifts for the holiday.

Elle Steadman cares about her Kansas City community.

“I attended a charity event for the Global Orphan Project about three years ago,” she recalled.

Steadman wanted to help their shirt production operation.

“I designed one t-shirt, and it sold out like, I posted it and it sold out in 24 hours, and a couple boutiques wanted to sell it,” she said.

Her designs had a smaller start.

“I would do pop-ups at different places, and I was, thought that was just so kind of them,” Steadman said.

Fast forward to November 2020, and she had a storefront of her own.

“I’m proud I created it to be exactly what I wanted,” said the owner of Pink Dinosaur.

The store specializes in women’s retail.

“There’s a gift here for anybody and everybody and we offer sizes extra small for three XL. So we're trying to have something here that everybody can find that they love,” Steadman said.

Her pop-up past dictates her present.

“Every weekend I asked a different small business to come pop up, like I have tables you need. I have space for you. There’s so many talented people out there, I love being able to meet those people and help everybody out everyone's helped me,” she said.

Steadman also donates a portion of her profits to local charities, bringing her business full circle.

“In the middle of a pandemic to be able to like do that and give back felt really good. We're just kind of paying it forward,” she said.

Steadman is a businesswoman second, and a mother of four, first.

“They've seen it grow from being this tiny business in the house, and they’re like, Mom, your business was this big, and now it's this big!” she said. "Being a working mom, we just have a lot of fun, and I just feel really lucky, and I’m just happy Kansas City loves our stuff.”

This Mother’s Day weekend, she wants people to help others grow, too.

“Support local, support women-owned businesses,” she said.

Pink Dinosaur is having a Mother’s Day event on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon, with discounts on those last-minute holiday gifts for maternal figures.

