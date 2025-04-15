Piper voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide on $32.5 million bond vote

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

The Piper Unified School District is asking voters in the district to approve a $32.5 million bond in a special election Tuesday.

This is Phase 2 of a two-part plan to make various improvements, including finishing work done in Phase 1 on athletic facilities, adding classroom space to Piper Middle School that opposing teams now use as a locker room and providing new technolgy for students and teachers.

USD 203 Rendering of the proposed football stadium at Piper High School.

The district's website has a designated information page with information on what the bond would pay for, and presentations from community forums held leading up to the vote.

Piper USD 203 voters will decide Tuesday on a $32.5 million bond

One of the most notable projects in Phase 1 was the new Piper High School building.

The community voted in favor of the $64 million bond that made that possible in 2022.

Dr. Jessica Dain, the superintendent of USD 203, says the bond is meant to address the district’s rapid growth.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Dr. Jessica Dain, superintendent of USD 203, sits in the basement of Piper Middle School, which the district hopes to repurpose into new classroom spaces. Currently, it's used as locker room space for opposing sports teams.

“We're currently right now the third-fastest growing school district in the state, which is really exciting, but it can be challenging in managing growth,” Dain said.

Neighbors like Diane Smith have reservations about the bond.

“What about the ‘No's?" Smith asked. “There's another opinion.”

Smith has lived in her neighborhood for over 30 years. She said she’s seen Piper grow each year.

She's also recently seen an increase in Vote Yes signs.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 'Vote Yes' sign for USD 203 special election in a resident's yard on Monday, April 14, 2025.

She voted in favor of Phase 1 in 2022, but this time, she voted no.

“It was really important this time," Smith said. "I felt like the system was a little bit being abused.”

Dr. Dain says the second ballot proposal wasn’t the original plan, but happened because of inflation and rising construction costs.

“We weren't prepared for what happened with COVID and when the bottom fell out of the economy,” Dain said. “That 24% of inflation was actually about $15 million that were planned for the project and had to go to completing projects.”

Smith says she’s still feeling the impact years later.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Diane Smith talks to KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson about the USD 203 bond vote on Monday, April 14, 2025.

“As a retiree, it makes it extra hard to keep up with our property taxes,” Smith said.

Taxpayers can expect to pay between approximately four and 20 dollars a month, depending on the value of their home.

If the bond vote passes, the owner of a $500,000 home would pay an additional $12 a month.

“If we do have this mentality of we don't want to pay taxes, let's vote no, let's kick the can down the road a little bit, what we can promise is..it's going to be more expensive the longer that we wait,” Dain said.

Dr. Dain says she just wants to see people informed and turn out.

For the last bond vote, the turnout was just 22%.

Smith agrees that voting matters.

She and the district also share the same stance when it comes to the student body.

“I totally support the kids,” Smith said.

The two simply differ on the approach.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Visit this site to find the polling location closest to you.