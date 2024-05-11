Planned Parenthood Great Plains, KC Care Health Center react to Missouri Governor Parson signing HB 2634

KANSAS CITY, MO — Planned Parenthood is still offering health care services, but the organization says some of those services might be in jeopardy after Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 2634 into law.

“The answer is yes, our doors are still open, we are still going to provide care for Medicaid patients," said Emily Wales, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. "We will do everything we can to find resources to support them."

The new law, which takes effect in August, stops Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood.

“I believe so much in pro-life that I'm going to try and protect that at all cost,” Gov. Parson said.

Wales disagrees with the governor.

“It shouldn't be a question about whether you can have the trusted provider of your choice who is qualified to give you care,” said Wales.

Wales said it will be more difficult to access STI testing and birth control.

“If those services are not going to be covered under Medicaid, then it's going to be harder for them to get access to care and just cause more, it makes them more vulnerable,” said Sonya Fuller, Lead Health Insurance Navigator at KC Care Health Center.

Fuller said it's a strain on many people who are already having a hard time finding health care.

“A lot of the time they are struggling between choosing, 'Can I afford healthcare? Can I afford food?'" Fuller said. "So there is like these insecurities that they experience day to day.”

Without Planned Parenthood receiving funding, KC Care Health Center could take on more patients.

That could cause more strain for those providing care, according to Wales.

“Other providers in this low resource space do not have funds, enough time, enough appointments, to care for these patients," Wales said. "We want to do it. We are eager to do it and we wish politicians would let patients get the care they need."

Wales has a message for Medicaid patients in Kansas City.

“So come to us, come see us and we will fight on your behalf to get you the care that you need,” she said.

