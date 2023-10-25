Planned power outage in Odessa falls during Chiefs-Dolphins game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans in Odessa will have to get creative to watch the Nov. 5 Kansas City-Miami showdown in Germany.

A planned power outage is set to start in Odessa at 12:01 a.m. that Sunday and last for 12 hours.

While Evergy said the timing is unfortunate, the energy company said the city has been given six weeks to prepare.

The repairs, which will upgrade infrastructure, were chosen to take place on Nov. 5 to beat the bitter cold, according to Evergy.

During the outage, the city of Odessa reports 9th Street will be closed to through traffic due to a “significant amount of repairs” between the corner of 9th and Kirkpatrick Street and 900 W. Dryden. Golf Street and Golden Belt Road will remain open.

Additional instructions from the city can be found here.

—