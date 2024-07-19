Plans for new soccer complex in Stilwell approved amid pushback from officials, residents

OLATHE, Kan — The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved a controversial new soccer complex in Stilwell, Kansas, despite the disagreement among county officials and opposition from residents.

“Residents don't feel like they're being heard, the zoning board feels like they're being overridden, and at the end of the day, local government is supposed to serve its residents and that's just not happening here," said Tony Bergida, a zoning board member.

The complex has been a touchy topic of conversation among leaders and residents.

"Growth is good, don't get me wrong, but there's this mentality from the board that growth at all costs no matter what it does to the folks that have been part of this community for a long time," Bergida said.

The soccer complex was originally planned for nine fields, but it was amended to four and recently amended to three after county officials voted on the final plans.

In a statement by the county manager's office the county said, "The changes made reflected concerns about traffic and lighting while also providing additional youth soccer fields."

Some residents were able to voice their inputs, while some lacked interest on the plans due to the headache of lighting and traffic concerns others favored the idea.

“I think the county should have listened to the stipulations put forward by the zoning board," Bergida said.

A timeline on construction or opening date for the soccer complex has not been made official yet.

