Platte City businesses hope downtown revitalization brings its charm back

Downtown Platte City looks to get its charm back through a grant the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) awarded the city.

Businesses on Main street in Platte City one day were buzzing, but that spark has dimmed throughout the years.

"As a community right now, we don’t have a spot, there’s no where to go for us," said Barely and Vine owner Laura Lowry.

Lowry opened Barley and Vine, a craft brewery and wine bar over two years ago to create a new space for the community.

“It’s that everyday hustle of getting our customers to get down here to come visit us, giving them something that makes them excited to be here and make them come visit us," said Lowry.

But even throughout the years, businesses in Downtown Platte City have continued to see less foot traffic the area once had.

“As the business owner of Barley and Vine I work really hard with marketing and social media in order to bring foot traffic because right now we don’t have any," said Lowry.

Hope for the area is not all lost thanks to the Planning Sustainable Grant provided by MARC. The funds are meant to help city leaders create a long-term revitalization plan for downtown.

“The goal is to really talk about revitalizing Downtown and what that looks like," said Jamie Kaz executive director for the Platte City Area Chamber of Commerce.

The grant will allow the city to bring life back to outdated building exteriors, streetscape, and any updates the community would like to see.

"We don't want to just do what we want to do. We want to do what the community wants to do. Platte city is a great community, I couldn’t imagine doing it without their input," said Kaz.

Many small business owners say increased visibility and accessibility would not only help them stay afloat, but also even grow.

“We are working so hard to bring all of these things down here to bring attention to Platte City and it feels really nice to know that it’s coming, it’s reassuring," said Lowry.

The city is currently taking feedback from the community. You can visit their website to take the survey.

