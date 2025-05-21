Platte County approves playground construction at Michael Gunn Park

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

Michael Gunn Park in Platte County may look quiet now — but big changes are on the way.

Platte County leaders have unveiled plans to build a brand-new playground at the park, which currently sits mostly empty.

This park that the county purchased about 20 years ago. It's just opened up as a park maybe three years ago. We put in a parking lot, small parking lot, and one mile loop trail to open it up to the folks that live around here," said Commissioner Joe Vanover.

Improvements to the park will be paid by the county’s dedicated quarter-cent Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax, which was renewed by voters in 2020.

“The quarter cent sales tax for parks and stormwater brings in between five and $6 million every year to the Platte County government, and some of that money has been building up over the last several years, so we're trying to activate that money," said Vanover.

The county said the park will feature a new themed playground equipment along with the addition of parking, restroom facility, and a shelter house.

“It looks pretty fancy and a lot of things for the kids to do and anything to get them outside and not sit and watch video games is a good thing," said Louise Ramon.

The improvements are also efforts by leaders to invest in the future of the county.

Last month, the KCI Rotary Club began spreading the area to build a new butterfly garden in the park.

“I mean of all the things you can spend money on, this is pretty good I'm alright with it," said Tod Gotcshow.

Gotcshow said he visits parks frequently and is excited to see more family-oriented attractions coming to Platte County.

“The more things are done to help and promote family life, the better," said Gotcshow.

Construction is expected to begin later this summer, with the county aiming to open the playground by Spring 2026.

