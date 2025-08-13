Platte County Assessor defends actions amid state-ordered property value increase

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

The Missouri State Tax Commission (STC) has ordered a 15% property tax increase on residents in Platte County. Platte County Assessor said while many fingers have been pointed back at him, he's defending his office.

Platte County Assessor David Cox said he has followed state statutes and acted fairly in determining property values.

“The State Tax Commission issued an order directed toward the Board of Equalization to raise rates 15%,” said Cox. “The order was to them… they’re the ones that are going to make a decision whether to do that or not.”

Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker placed the blame on Cox during a press conference last week, accusing him of refusing to perform the biannual residential reassessment because he disagreed with the Board of Equalization’s 2023 adjustments.

Cox disputed that claim.

“I don’t need to defend anything. I’ve done everything by the statutes. I’m entirely in the clear. I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong,” said Cox.

According to Cox, after his office completed assessments in 2023, the State Tax Commission requested an 8–10% increase in residential values. He refused, calling the request unfair and insisting his numbers were already at market value and consistent across the county.

Cox said the Board of Equalization later reduced many assessments, shifting the tax burden to residents who did not appeal their values.

“I can’t appeal if they make a terrible decision — I have no recourse. Who says so, The Missouri Supreme Court,” said Cox.

Board of Equalization members pushed back at a press conference held on Aug. 1 following a state order by the STC, claiming Cox did not allow his staff to participate in the BOE process.

Caught between state and local authorities, Cox said he is standing by his numbers — and for Platte County taxpayers.

“I’m going to stand for all taxpayers in Platte County. I don’t like what’s been going on,” he said.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Board of Equalization and county commissioners for additional comment beyond their previous press conference but has not yet received a response.

