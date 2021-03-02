Platte County COVID-19 vaccine site prepared to meet demand

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A nearly 120,000-square-foot warehouse in Riverside will allow the Platte County Health Department to administer more COVID-19 vaccine doses than ever before – but supply has not caught up with demand.

Officials said they have limited supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and anxiously anticipate a larger "state supply" in the coming weeks.

“We're giving 400 doses today, tomorrow and a little more than that on Thursday,” Mary Jo Vernon, Platte County Health Department director, said. “It's very rewarding and exciting... We're bringing some fashion of a solution to the pandemic.”

Toyiah Cavole, who received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon, said she hasn't been able sit and visit with her 100-year-old grandmother because of the virus.

“It's extremely important,” Cavole said. “It just makes you feel safer, and then it just makes life a lot better. Hopefully, things will get back to normal.”

The department had another clinic off 110th Street near the Kansas City International Airport, but as need continued to grow, officials looked for an opportunity to meet demand.

With the new facility operating at full capacity, Vernon said 17 different exam rooms could serve upwards of 4,000 people per day.

More information about Platte County vaccine distribution can be found on the county health department website.