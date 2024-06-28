Platte County officials find transportation solution for released inmates

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office has asked the county for the provision of a transportation van dedicated to assisting recently released inmates.

“Driving, it's a very short distance from the downtown Platte City to the bus line. But when you're walking, it's much, much farther, especially when it's hot in the summertime or when it's cold during a snowstorm in the winter," said Platte County Commissioner Joe Vanover

With the nearest bus stop being several miles away from the county jail, it has made it a challenge for many wanting to go home. The plan for the transportation van is to help these released inmates to go anywhere in Platte County, whether that's the nearest bus stop or home.

“Sometimes people get stranded in Platte City, so we want to solve that problem so they can make it to where they need to go," Vanover said.

Commissioner Vanover said the transportation van request comes after many of the released inmates were walking to the nearest bus stop, near KCI Airport to get home.

“A lot of inmates, they've just burned too many bridges with family and friends and when they are released from jail," Vanover said. "Sometimes they can't find anyone to pick them up and because Platte City is not connected to the Kansas City Metro bus lines.”

The county has been working to get KCATA to find a solution in extending the bus line more North. Vanover said more works still needs to be done in order for that to happen.

The county has started to receive bids for transportation, once bids have been finalized they will move forward with the purchase of a van.

