Platte County School District announces new superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County R-3 School District Board of Education unanimously selected Dr. Jay Harris to become the district's next superintendent Thursday night.

Harris will begin serving as superintendent on July 1, 2022, according to a district news release.

The current superintendent, Dr. Mike Reik, announced his retirement from the position in June after being in the position for 13 years. Reik worked in the district for 21 years.

Harris is currently the district's executive director of operations, and he previously worked at the Raymore-Peculiar School District for 16 years.

“Given Dr. Harris’s experience in our district and with the board, I am confident that we have selected a high quality candidate who has an established relationship with our Pirate family," Board of Education President Buffy Smith said in the release. "Dr. Harris fully understands and reflects our vision, mission, and values. Jay's leadership and performance have already had a great impact on our District, so I am excited to see him carry on the great work and foundation that Dr. Reik has provided.”

Harris has a master's degree in secondary school administration, an education specialist degree in school administration/superintendency and a doctorate of education in school district leadership.

“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve as Superintendent of the Platte County R-3 School District,” Dr. Harris said in the release. “I look forward to working with our school community to uphold our strong traditions while also continuing our focus on improvement. Through a relentless pursuit of academic and program excellence combined with a healthy culture, we can ensure that our students' future days are their best days.”

