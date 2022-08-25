Platte County serial sex offender sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing 2 girls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Platte County jury convicted a serial sex offender for sexually abusing two girls. The offender, Brian K. Keeling, 55, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Keeling was found guilty of two counts of first degree statutory sodomy and one count of second degree statutory sodomy.

Prosecutors were able to prove Keeling sexually abused two sisters, ages 12 and 14, at his home in the Platte County portion of Kansas City in the summer of 2021.

The girls were treated at Children's Mercy Hospital, where they told doctors and nurses Keeling made them take off their clothes and be photographed.

Further examination at the hospital revealed one of the girls had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

"This man is a very dangerous sexual predator," Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said, "It's tragic that, after multiple prior convictions, he was still able to walk the streets and find new victims. Fortunately, he will now spend the rest of his life in prison without any chance of parole.

Keeling previously was convicted of rape on two separate occasion in 1995 and 2003.

He was sentenced to prison on the 2003 charges but was paroled in 2006.

Keeling is currently being held without bond in the Platte County jail.

