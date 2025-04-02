Platte County voters to decide on school bonds, but tax concerns loom

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

Voters in Platte County will soon weigh in on three school bond measures—two in the Park Hill School District and one in Platte County R-3. While the districts say the funding is necessary, some residents are worried about the potential impact on taxes.

Voters like Kathy Place who lives in the Park Hill School District will see two tax questions on their ballot next Tuesday.

“I think that sounds wonderful, but wow, we we've seen a 33% increase in our in our property tax statement, our bill between 20 and 24 and that that's a big number," said Place.

The Park Hill School District is asking voter approval on Proposition G and O.

Proposition G proposes a 10-cent tax increase to the operating tax levy that would help raise teacher pay.

While Proposition O seeks $128 million in bonds to fund facility improvements, including the first phase of replacing Park Hill High School, stadium upgrades at Park Hill South, elementary school expansions, security updates, and land purchases.

The district says, if approved, the adjusted tax levy would could cost owners of a $300,000 home about $230 per year.

“It's going to hurt me," said Place. It has hurt me, but it's not going to hurt me as much as it's going to hurt a lot of people, because I've already raised my kids."

Voters in the Platte County R-3 School District will also see a tax question on their ballot.

The district is asking voters to approve $62M in bonds to help pay for the completion of phase two of rebuilding Platte County High School, while making improvements to other schools.

"This really is about enhancing some safety across the district. It is also improving our learning environments across the district, and it really is executing our board approved facility master plan," said Dr. Jay Harris superintendent for the Platte County R-3 School District.

This bond is zero rate change, which means taxes will not increase, instead the district will extend a bond voters approved in 2021.

"Voters will tell us and we will make the best out of whatever situation we have. And we always have. We've done that," said Dr. Harris.

But it's a decision Kathy said that could impact her and surrounding neighbors.

“It has really affected me, and I'm looking around me, and I'm seeing these young families that are trying to raise children and trying to clothe them, feed them and keep up with the increased cost of everything. And I just get really I'm very concerned," said Place.

