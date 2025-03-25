'Playing the waiting game': Some federally funded projects uncertain in Mission

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

The city of Mission, Kansas, is playing the waiting game as funds for several of its federal projects have been in limbo since January.

The city said it had to wait for confirmation from the government for 12 of its projects, programs and services that rely on federal loans or grant funding.

As of Tuesday, March 25, an update from the city showed the status of seven of those programs had been confirmed. City officials continue to wait for some form of confirmation for the remaining five.

“The uncertainty has been difficult to navigate for Mission, but we will continue to advocate on behalf of our residents and businesses to keep the funding in place for all projects,” said City Administrator Laura Smith.

One of the city’s projects that could still be impacted is its plan to update Johnson Drive from Metcalf to Lamar Avenue.

The city said it's still waiting for confirmation on whether the funding it was awarded for the project is at risk.

The project would aim to “improve connectivity, reduce congestion and enhance pedestrian safety.” This includes widening sidewalks, updating traffic signals and more.

The city estimates this entire project would cost around $13 million. Aside from the $6 million federal grant, the rest of the money would come from Mission and Johnson County.

At Flatlanders Ski & Snowboard, manager Don Stewart knows there’s no time to waste. From working with customers up front to working on skis in the back, his shop is always moving, much like the street it sits on.

KSHB 41 Don Stewart

“Johnson Drive is a heavy-traffic area,” he said. “People living here want to have their roads be nice, especially these main roads that their kids are on, that they’re driving on, that their grandparents are driving on trying to get to these businesses."

Jill Davidson and her son live along Johnson Drive and use the road every day.

“I exercise up and down this street because it is well-lit, and I feel safe going up and down these streets. And my son walks to school and back,” Davidson said.

Davidson said she welcomes an improved Johnson Drive.

KSHB 41 Jill Davidson

“In the long run, it’ll help so many people because these sidewalks are used so much,” she said.

For now, all the city — and its residents — can do is wait.

"It's a Mission trait just to play the waiting game,” Stewart said.

