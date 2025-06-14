Police: 1 woman dead, 4 others injured in overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman is dead and four men are injured after an overnight shooting near 35th and Prospect.

Police say they were called to a reported shooting just after 1:30 a.m. They arrived at a gas station parking lot, where they found a woman with critical injuries, a man with critical injuries, and two other men with non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the victims were transported to local hospitals, where police say the woman died shortly after.

Police say additional officers then responded to a separate shooting at the 3000 block of East Linwood, where they found another victim they determined to be related to the shooting at 35th and Prospect. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Kansas City Police are investigating this as a homicide.

They say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

