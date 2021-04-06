Police ask for help in locating missing 20-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police say Angelina Valdivieso, 20, was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday in the area of NE 58th Street and N. Drury Avenue.

Police say Valdivieso is without needed medication.

Valdivieso is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black jacket with white stripes, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.