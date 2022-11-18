Police commissioners allege Kansas City, Missouri, officials ‘undercount revenue’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A legal claim made this week by four of the five members of the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners allege the city engages in a practice of “undercounting revenue.”

The claim, made Tuesday, comes as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit filed in September of 2021, in which Gwen Grant, CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said the funding setup of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department represents taxation without representation.

Attorneys representing Police Commissioners Mark Tolbert, Cathy Dean, Don Wagner and Dawn Cramer said in the cross claim motion, which is made against Mayor Quinton Lucas and the city’s Director of Finance, Tammy Queen that the city has a practice of “undercounting revenues.” This leads, they allege, to an underfunding of the police department.

The issue is particularly timely as earlier this month, Missouri voters approved amendment 4, which increased the percentage of general fund revenue KCMO has to devote to police from 20 percent to 25 percent. While the vote was conducted state wide, its effects are primarily in Kansas City, Missouri, where voters overwhelmingly rejected the measure. According to results (page 15) from 84,113 voters counted by the Kansas City Election Board, more than 61 percent voted against Amendment 4.

The cross claiming police commissioners believe the city uses earmarks and “other accounting practices” to “undercount” revenues. They cite developer incentives as one example.

KSHB 41 News has reached out for comment from Mayor Lucas’ office and from the police department. This story will be updated if those comments are received.

