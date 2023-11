KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim of a fatal shooting at a Wendy's in Platte City, Missouri, Wednesday night has been identified as Kareem Z. Hassan, 18, according to the Platte City Police Department.

A second victim, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition at a local hospital as of Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m Wednesday at the Wendy's located at 1400 Platte Falls Road. It remains unclear what events led up to the shooting.

