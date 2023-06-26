Police identify names of 3 victims killed in Sunday mass shooting in Kansas City; number of victims rises to 9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday, Kansas City, Missouri, police identified the three victims that were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday morning at E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Jasity J. Strong had turned 28 the same day she was killed in the shooting. Also killed were two males identified as Camden M. Brown, 29, and Nikko A. Manning, 22.

Police additionally announced they have identified one additional victim that was shot in the incident, bringing the total number of victims shot to nine.

Detectives said they worked throughout the day to generate leads on a possible suspect in the shooting. Late Sunday night, they announced a subject of interest had been taken into custody around 5 p.m. at a home in the 5300 block of Martha Truman Road in Grandview.

Charges remained pending against the subject as of Monday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a business on the northwest corner of the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue on a shooting.

When they arrived, they located Strong, Brown and Manning deceased on the scene.

Family members told KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge that Strong was a mother of two kids and had been out celebrating her birthday at the time of the shooting.

“Losing a child you gave birth to, your first child, your first love, that’s the worst pain you can go through," said Tamika Jenkins, Strong’s mother. "It’s the worst pain you can go through, and I wouldn’t wish that on nobody.”

Manning's loved ones said he was also celebrating his recent birthday.

“I’m trying to hold it together. I have cried for hours I think,” said Nikko’s father Kenny Manning. “I’ve cried all the fluid out of my body."

