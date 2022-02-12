Police identify victim in Thursday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the victim of a Thursday night shooting in the 4000 block of Willow Avenue.

Samuel Zamudio, 62, passed away after 9:15 p.m. Thursday after suffering gunshot wounds inside an apartment building at Willow Wind Apartments, according to KCPD.

Police responded to the scene on a reported disturbance of weapon.

Detectives ask anyone with information in the case to call the department at 816-234-5043 or by anonymously through the Tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 available to information leading to an arrest in the case.

