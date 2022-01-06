Watch
Police in Independence seek missing 16-year-old

Independence Police Department/Facebook
Police in Independence are asking the public to help locate a 16-year-old, who was last seen more than a month ago. Independence police said Marvin A. Hamilton was last seen Dec. 1 near Van Horn High School.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jan 06, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are asking the public to help locate a 16-year-old who was last seen more than a month ago.

Independence police said Marvin A. Hamilton was last seen Dec. 1 near Van Horn High School.

Hamilton — who is 5 feet, 10 inches and 130 pounds — may be staying in the 600 block of South Cedar Avenue or the 3400 block of South Overton Avenue, according to information from police.

“Marvin’s parents are concerned for his safety as he has not had required medication,” police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call Independence police at 816-325-7300 or send email to leads@indepmo.org.

