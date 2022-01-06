Police in Independence seek missing 16-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are asking the public to help locate a 16-year-old who was last seen more than a month ago.

Independence police said Marvin A. Hamilton was last seen Dec. 1 near Van Horn High School.

Hamilton — who is 5 feet, 10 inches and 130 pounds — may be staying in the 600 block of South Cedar Avenue or the 3400 block of South Overton Avenue, according to information from police.

“Marvin’s parents are concerned for his safety as he has not had required medication,” police said on Facebook.