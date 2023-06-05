Police investigate alleged pellet gun shooing outside Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an alleged pellet gun shooting early Sunday morning outside Fountain Haus.

A police spokesperson says officers were asked to respond to the club, located at 401 Westport Road, around 1 a.m. Sunday after someone who was in a line to enter the bar reported pain in their arm and suspected they had been struck by a pellet gun.

As of Monday morning, it remains unclear if any additional victims may have been struck. It’s also unclear if the alleged shooter targeted the victims waiting in line to enter the club, which is LGBTQ+ friendly.

Because the alleged shooting could involve a hate crime, KCPD says it is working with the FBI.

Additionally, a police spokesperson says the department’s LGBTQ+ liaison officer has been in contact with Fountain Haus management regarding future safety at the bar.

Police are asking anyone in the area around the time of the alleged incident to contact assault detectives at 816-234-5227 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—