Police investigate sexual assault at Osawatomie State Psychiatric Hospital

The Osawatomie, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a possible sexual assault at the Osawatomie State Hospital (OSH).

Osawatomie Chief of Police, David Stuteville, confirmed the investigation to KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa following a tip that came into the newsroom.

According to police, on Aug. 11, 2025, officers were dispatched to the Osawatomie State Hospital to investigate a sexual assault.

The case remains under investigation, and minimal details can be discussed or released at this time.

KSHB 41 has reported on the safety and security of patients and staff at Osawatomie State Hospital since early 2025.

A Kansas legislative audit outlined that the Osawatomie State Hospital does not adequately ensure the safety and security of its staff.

Outlined in the audit, OSH has a history of safety and security issues.

In 2015, Osawatomie State Hospital lost its Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) certification due to repeated safety deficiencies. The issues included insufficient nursing staff performing necessary patient status checks and security staff not performing security checks.

Additionally, a staff member was sexually assaulted by a patient in late 2015, which staff alleged occurred possibly due to a lack of staff.

Chief Stuteville told KSHB 41 in an email that the investigation process on these calls is relatively generic.

A patrol officer typically responds and generates an initial report. If needed, a detective will be assigned to interview and collect witness statements, interview the reported victim, and interview the alleged suspect, while collecting any and all evidence related to the crime.

Once the investigation is complete, the case is forwarded to the County Attorney's Office, where a charging decision is made.

Osawatomie State Hospital is home to some of the state of Kansas' most vulnerable psychiatric patients.

Law enforcement told KSHB 41 that the psychiatric state of a victim does not change the investigation process.

KSHB 41 is awaiting the response to Kansas Open Records requests for information.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, the state department overseeing the hospital, has not responded to KSHB 41's request for comment.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

