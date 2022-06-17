Police locate body at Macken Park in Kansas City, North

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating the circumstances after locating a body Friday afternoon at a park.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that officers were called Friday afternoon to Macken Park near NorthHolmes Street and Northeast 32nd Terrace.

Once officers arrived at the park, they located a body in a wooded area of the park.

The spokesperson said they are investigating if the body is connected to a missing North Kansas City person.

Police did not immediately say if they suspected foul play.

—