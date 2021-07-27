Police pursuit leads to several crashes along I-35 in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police pursuit and several crashes led to the closure of southbound Interstate 35 in Pleasant Valley Tuesday morning.

The series of incidents began around 6: 30 a.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said officers were pursuing a Ford F-350 truck that rammed a Claycomo officer and civilian vehicles.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the suspect was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-35 and eventually exited at Pleasant Valley where he was taken into custody outside the QuikTrip.

The pursuit led to several crashes on both sides of the interstate, leading the southbound lanes to be shut down.

MSHP said there were injuries, but nothing serious or life-threatening.

Neither the suspect nor law enforcement was involved in the crashes.

