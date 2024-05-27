Police respond to early Memorial Day homicide in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police responded to an early Memorial Day homicide in east Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of College Avenue.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident continued what's already been a deadly Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, a man, identified as 36-year-old Kevion D. Bufford, was found shot to death inside of a truck at a car was near east 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police believe he was shot near an exit ramp on Interstate 70.

Early Sunday morning about 1:20 a.m., police responded to a deadly shooting in KCMO's Westport District.

One person died and five others were injured in the incident.

—

