Police: Shawnee Mission Northwest teen ID’d as victim of Wednesday crash on Metcalf Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission School District leaders are working with students, parents and teachers after learning the victim of a deadly crash Wednesday in Overland Park was set to be an incoming senior in the district.

In a letter to parents, Shawnee Mission Northwest principal Lisa Gruman said Will Ensley, 17, died Wednesday morning in a chain-reaction crash along Metcalf Avenue.

Will was set to start his senior year at SMNW next month.

“As you can imagine, this is devastating news for the family and for all of us here at Northwest,” Gruman wrote in the letter. “Will was an amazing presence in our community. We will keep the family close in our thoughts as we hold our Northwest community close as well.”

Will was a state qualifier for the Cougars' swim team. He finished seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Kansas Class 6A state meet in February and also qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle and as part of two relays.

In the letter, Gruman included a link to a guide for parents for discussing the situation with children. The district is also making counselors and social workers available at the main office from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

