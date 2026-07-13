Police submit 7 cases for charges against juveniles in Lee's Summit Downtown Days incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lee's Summit have submitted seven cases involving juveniles to the Jackson County Family Court for possible charges in connection with an incident on June 6 at Downtown Days in Lee's Summit.

The Lee's Summit Police Department announced on Monday that "detectives conducted an extensive investigation using available video footage, eyewitness statements, and other evidence to identify those believed to have been involved in criminal activity."

Police responded to several disturbances on June 6, including fights, assaults, property damage, large groups of juveniles refusing to disperse and a weapons-related call.

One woman was trampled in the chaos that ensued after bear spray was dispersed into the crowd.

On June 9, the Board of Directors of Downtown Lee's Summit penned a message announcing the discontinuation of Downtown Days, citing safety and security issues in recent years.

That decision came on the heels of repeated disturbances in and around the Downtown Days special-event area, including reports of fights, assaults, property damage, large groups of juveniles refusing to disperse, and a weapons-related call.

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