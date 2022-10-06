Watch Now
PollChief officials assure Johnson County, Kansas, election worker information 'secure'

Charlie Keegan
Posted at 4:27 PM, Oct 06, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Johnson County, Kansas, received reassurance Thursday that its election workers' personal information is "secure."

Fred Sherman, the county's election commissioner, received the update in an email from the Konnech Corporation.

The news comes after Konnech's CEO Eugene Yu was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information of election workers.

Konnech distributes PollChief, which Johnson County uses to store election worker information.

After the arrest of Yu, a review was conducted to determine whether the circumstances impacted the county.

"Your system and databases remain secure at the data center in Lansing, Michigan, where we have always hosted your data," Konnech told Sherman in an email.

In addition, the representative said that Yu was wrongfully detained.

Still, Sherman said the county would continue investigating whether election worker data was improperly stored.

"We will act immediately if we learn Johnson County poll worker information has been compromised," Sherman said in part in the statement.

