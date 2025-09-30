Polls now open in Frank White, Jr. recall election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Polls are now open in the election to recall Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr.

Residents have raised concerns about property assessments, taxes, the Royals and Chiefs stadium proposals, and his lack of attendance at county meetings.

KSHB 41 News reporter Alyssa Jackson sat down with White for a wide-ranging interview on why he wants to retain his position.

White defends the decisions he made in office, including how property assessments were done and his absence from legislative meetings.

On Monday, a Missouri appeals court judge denied a last-minute attempt by White to halt his recall election.

To vote today, residents should go to their assigned voting precinct.

Voters who live in the city limits of Kansas City, Missouri can check their precinct location on the Kansas City Election Board's website.

Voters who live outside of Kansas City, Missouri, but in Jackson County can check their precinct location on the Jackson County Election Board's website.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Voters must bring valid photo identification, such as a non-expired driver's license.

