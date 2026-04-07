Polls now open in Missouri for Special and School Board election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Polls are now open in Missouri for Tuesday's special and school board election.

There are multiple races on ballot depending on where you live.

In Kansas City, Missouri, voters are being asked to renew the city's earnings tax.

The tax generates about $370 million annually for the city, making up about 47% of the general fund and roughly 15% of the city’s total $2.5 billion budget.

Those dollars pay for a variety of city services, like public safety, road resurfacing and trash collection.

The tax has been in place since the 1960s. It goes to voters for renewal every five years.

Independence will elect a new mayor between Councilwoman Dr. Bridget McCandless, the retired president and CEO of Health Forward Foundation, and former Roofers Local 20 Business Manager Kevin King.

Two at-large spots on the Independence City Council also are on the ballot, but there are four pages of elections and questions on the official Jackson County ballot — including other city council races, other mayoral races, board of aldermen races, bond issues, and school-board races.

Those races will shape tax policy, new laws and ordinances and other decisions made across eastern Jackson County.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

You can find results after the polls close by clicking here.